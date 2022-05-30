It’s Memorial Day. We’re live at the Glendale Field of Honor, where there is a display of one-thousand flags flying atop 8-foot poles in perfect rows at the entrance of Forest Lawn Glendale.

This display honors veterans, current military personnel, first responders, community leaders or any hero of your choice. The entire community will have an opportunity to participate and honor their heroes by sponsoring one or more of the flags on display. Proceeds from the event will be directed right back into the community including veterans housing.

Glendale Sunrise Rotary in collaboration with Forest Lawn Glendale is pleased to welcome the entire community to walk through the Field of Honor free of charge. Sponsoring a flag to honor one of your heroes will not only support the local community but if you desire, a Flag Sponsor can take home their flags at the end of the event for free.

For details about today’s event, check their website. Click on the schedule tap for information about today’s Memorial Day ceremony.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2022.