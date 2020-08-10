Men’s swimwear trends with fashion and lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian

Gayle Anderson reports as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue, museum across the country are working on creative ways to supplement online learning for students and teachers and to keep the public and museum members engaged and interested in their venues as well as working to keep museum funding intact; Pasadena’s historic Gamble House is among the museums changing with the times.

In addition to the virtual tour, there are outdoor tours of the Gamble House property as well as neighborhood walking tours, around the historic Arroyo Terrace neighborhood, a National Register historic district that’s home to nine Greene & Greene houses as well as the works of other noted architects such as Myron Hunt, Edwin Bergstrom, Elmer Grey, and D. M. Renton. Among these are the personal residences of Myron Hunt and of Charles Greene, whose house evolved between 1902 and 1915 as his family grew and his design ideas matured. Also, the tour will visit the elegant Greene and Greene designed portals and gates of Westmoreland Place.