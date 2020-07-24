Mental health awareness for communities of color with ‘Can I Be Vulnerable’ creator BJ Williams

July is Black, Indigenous, People of Color Mental Health Month. Teacher, mentor and the creator of the docu-series “Can I Be Vulnerable?” B.J. Williams joined us live to talk about the video series he hosts where he encourages black men to share their mental health journeys along with the other projects he’s working on to raise awareness about mental health in the African American Community. For more info, you can visit his website or follow on Instagram @CanIBeVulnerable

