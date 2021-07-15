Curious about that bird singing in your backyard? This app is like Shazam, but for bird sounds

A bird watching app is suddenly popular thanks to a new feature: the ability to identify the type of bird singing! It’s basically Shazam, but for bird sounds.

The Merlin App, which is made by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is an easy way to identify the birds you see. Now, it can identify the birds you hear.

The app recently added a new feature called Sound ID. Just use the microphone on your smartphone to listen to a bird singing and the app uses AI to instantly suggest the type of bird making the sound.

Merlin Bird ID can identify over 400 bird species in the United States and Canada. The app is free for iOS and Android.

