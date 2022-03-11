Jennifer Talt Lundin joined us live to talk about the 7th annual Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor Village.

Special themed events and live mermaid sightings are scheduled for select Sundays, March 13 and March 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Activities include a live mermaid at the Harbor’s “Mermaid Meet & Greet.” Festivities feature photos with a live mermaid, entertainment, colorful face paintings, spectacular exotic birds, scavenger hunts and mermaid fashion.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 11, 2022.