Former NBA star Metta World Peace joined us live to tell us all about how he’s teamed up with Orbiiit to launch a global, virtual competition called, The Pitch.

The Pitch hopes to find the next up-and-coming unicorn startup for a chance to win $25,000 and a private zoom meeting with Metta World Peace and his investment committee.

To enter the competition or find out more information visit orbiiit.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2022.