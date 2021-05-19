Military Appreciation Month at the Battleship Iowa Museum

May is Military Appreciation Month, which took Gayle Anderson to the Battleship Iowa Museum working on a major fundraising campaign to restore the hull of the historic vessel known as “The Battleship of Presidents.” For more details and to donate, take a look at the website: pacificbattleship.com

Also, we salute the men known as The Tuskegee Airmen of Ground Forces – “The Red Ball Express.” To learn more about their service, check the website for The National WWII Museum / New Orleans: nationalww2museum.org

And, we learn about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battlion , “The Six Triple Eight” – the only all Black, all female battalion overseas during World War Two. The women kept mail flowing to nearly seven million soldiers. Their motto? “No mail, no Morale!” See the details of their remarkable service at : womenofthe6888th.org

By the way, Monday, May 24 at noon, aboard the Battleship Iowa Museum, three siblings will be sworn into the U.S. Navy by their grandfather before they head to Boot Camp.

Retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer Al Canfield will swear in Michael Canfield (23), Jonathan Canfield (21) and Rebecca Canfield (20). They joined the Navy May 2021. Their grandfather served 23 years in the U.S. Navy. The special ceremony will be witness by their father, retired U.S. Navy Chief David Canfield, who served aboard the Battleship Iowa.

