Musician Lanny Cordola and the members from “Miraculous Love Kids” joined us from Islamabad, Pakistan to talk about their music story and the songs they created, all with just a guitar. We were given a sample of their song, “Fragile.”

Visit their website to learn more about the Miraculous Love Kids. To listen to some of their songs, visit Lanny’s YouTube channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2022.