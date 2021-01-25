MÍRAME pivots to a more casual takeout menu with MÍRAMELTACO

Our friends at MÍRAMELTACO delivered the most delicious tacos and breakfast burritos this morning. Mírameltaco is a new way to casually experience the Beverly Hills restaurant MÍRAME from the comfort of home. MÍRAMELTACO is an inspired take on Chef Josh Gil’s work previously at Tacos Punta Cabras combined with his childhood in the Baja California beach town of Rosarito. Chef and owner Matt Egan put a lot of thought into how to best pivot the business into a takeout model, even coming up with personal paper wrappers to make sure the tacos don’t get soggy by separating the tortillas from the rest of the ingredients. For more info, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 22, 2021.