The current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is the first Indian titleholder in 20 years. The model and upcoming actress is using her platform to advocate for menstrual equity inspired by her mother’s work as a doctor. Sandhu discusses the coalition she formed, her forthcoming films, and why she is inspired to learn more about Nelson Mandela.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 20, 2022.