MLB’s ongoing commitment to veterans and active military

Vice President of Social Responsibility for Major League Baseball, Melanie LeGrande joined us live to talk the different ways that the MLB supports veterans and military including the project aiding veterans that they unveiled with the Dodgers this week. As part of the 2020 All-Star Legacy initiative, the MLB and Dodgers unveiled the newly renovated All-Star Veterans Courtyard at the Volunteers of America Ballington Plaza Apartments of the Veterans Service Center in the Downtown Skid Row section of Los Angeles. For more information, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 11, 2020.