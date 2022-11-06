Model Amanda Booth discusses her advocacy work with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Booth is mom to Micah, a child with Down syndrome, and an event chair for the organization’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, which returns in-person Nov. 12 for the first time since 2019.

Micah will be featured as the 2022 fashion show ambassador. Event proceeds go toward Down syndrome research at the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and medical care at Sie Center for Down Syndrome.

Details and tickets are available at bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Nov. 6, 2022.