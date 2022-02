Megan Telles was live in Montebello with a preview of Monet: The Immersive Experience. This experience is a 360º digital art exhibition that invites you to step into the world of the French genius Claude Monet, one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the nineteenth century.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 25, 2022.