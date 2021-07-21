Monster Jam returns to Staples Center

Monster truck driver Brittany Marcotte joined us live to discuss the return of Monster Jam shows at Staples Center.
For more information and tickets visit Staples Center’s website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 21, 2021.
by: Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Monster truck driver Brittany Marcotte joined us live to discuss the return of Monster Jam shows at Staples Center.
For more information and tickets visit Staples Center’s website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 21, 2021.