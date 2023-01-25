Gayle Anderson reports the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo begins a month of mourning in memory of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. Museum officials say every night for a month, the museum will light the beacon in the museum’s Pavilion to mark the lives lost and the community trauma.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has produced a special webpage and an Emmy Award winning film entitled “Surviving An Active Shooter.”

The webpage offers detailed information about having a plan and provides emergency contact information. This resource reportedly has helped nearly one-million become more aware and prepared for their response to an active shooter situation.

The webpage and video teaches people how to 1)Get Out, 2)Secure the Location, and 3)Defend Yourself.

