The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and SoCal residents made the special event count.

More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for Southern California’s kids.

Donations are still being accepted. For information, visit chocwalk.org/ktla.