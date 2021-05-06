Mother’s Day breakfast recipe ideas with celebrity Chef Jet Tila

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Host Jet Tila joined us live with his breakfast recipe ideas for Mother’s Day. For more info on Jet and his wife Ali’s cookbook “101 Epic Dishes” you can go to ChefJet.com. It’s also available on Amazon.

ALI’S BREAKFAST TART

I love frozen puff pastry, it’s instant chef cred in a box. It’s light, very flaky when baked and has million uses both savory and sweet. Chefs call this type of dough a laminated dough. Meaning it has a lot of layers in it. The layers are made of usually butter as the fat, flour and water. Flour and water together make a simple dough. Now imagine trapping layers of butter in between the dough. Now as you keep folding the dough and butter over itself and rolling it out, that’s the laminating. Once you put this into a hot oven, the water in the dough evaporated and causes steam. The steam pushes up but because it’s trapped, it creates bubbles. Then the dough sets as it cooks and that’s how you the layers of deliciousness.

Chef Tips: A Tart is a simple term for an open face pastry with some kind of filling. Before baking any puff pastry you can give it a brush to enhance flavor or appearance called a “wash”. Some common washes and effects: Whole beaten egg = extra browning with shine. Beaten egg white = shine with no extra browning (color). Milk wash = Matte brown finish with no shine. And there are many more washes.

Crème Fraiche is a type of sour cream that is less sour and higher in fat.

Ali’s Breakfast Tart

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed until workable but not too warm

1 egg, beaten

1 cup grated Gruyere cheese

½ cup crème fraiche

7 slices cooked bacon

4 eggs

salt and pepper to taste

chives, cut for garnish

2 ½ cups arugula

2 Tbsp olive oil

Juice from half a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Mix gruyere cheese and crème fraiche in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Toss arugula, olive oil and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.. Set aside. Roll out puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface to make a large rectangle just smaller than a half sheet pan. Place on Silpat or parchment paper in a sheet pan. Create border by scoring with a knife, an inch in from the edges. Dock the dough by poking holes with a fork in the center area. Brush the border edges with egg wash. Refrigerate dough for ten minutes. Spread cheese mixture in center rectangle of the pastry dough. Stagger bacon on top, leaving space for the eggs. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Crack eggs and place in between bacon on the tart.. Bake for 7-10 minutes until egg whites are set and yolks are your desired doneness. Garnish with arugula salad and chives. Serve immediately.

Chia Seed Pudding with Coconut

2 cups vanilla flavored almond milk

½-cup chia seeds

½ – 1 cup coconut cream

1+ tsp vanilla

kosher salt (optional)

fresh berries

tangerine or citrus

toasted almonds

shredded sweetened coconut

honey

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk the almond milk, chia seeds and vanilla. Let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature. Whisk in coconut cream and break up any clumps of seeds. Refrigerate overnight. Spoon the pudding into 4-6 glasses. Drizzle with honey. Garnish with berries, citrus, almonds and coconut.

Crispy and Fluffy Waffles with Thai Coconut Syrup

Yield 3 cups of batter,

For the number of waffles, see Chef Tip below

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour (270 g)

1 3/4 cups (360 ml) milk

1/2 cup (240 ml) vegetable oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) white sugar

4 teaspoons (20 ml) baking powder

1/4 teaspoon (1 g) salt

1 ½ teaspoons (8 ml) vanilla extract

Pan spray

Chef Tip: Waffle irons vary in size, heat, and shapes. Make sure to follow your manufacturer’s directions when it comes to heating and cooking.

Instructions

Preheat waffle iron to approximately 400 F, 200 C. In a large bowl, beat eggs until fluffy. Beat in flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt, and vanilla, just until smooth. Move batter to a 4 cup measuring cup to make it easy to pour. Alternatively, you can use a hand mixer or a stand mixer using the whisk attachment to mix the batter. Spray preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour mix onto hot waffle iron, per manufacturer’s instructions. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot with coconut syrup below.

Coconut Syrup:

1 1/4 ounce Can Coconut Milk not lite

1/2 cup Sugar

2 Tablespoons Light Karo Syrup

Pinch of Salt

To make the syrup, whisk all ingredients together and reserve.

