Catherine McCord, Mom, and founder of Weelicious and Co-founder of One Potato shares her top recipes for Mother’s Day brunch. These recipes are perfect to get the kids involved and to bring up to mom for breakfast in bed this Mother’s Day!

To learn more about Catherine’s meals, visit her Weelicious website and follow her on Instagram.

To learn more about One Potato and all their meals, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 6, 2022.