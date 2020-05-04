Creative and personalized Mother’s Day gift ideas with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with her top picks for Mother’s Day gifts. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Moderne Monocle is an LA-based designer that creates a collection of elegantly and cleverly designed necklaces giving women a fashionable alternative to reading glasses. The perfect mix of form and function, these necklaces have a pendant that doubles as a monocle. Brand is currently donating 10% of every sale to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Legacybox is a simple, safe, mail-in solution for digitally converting your old media files like VHS tapes, film and/or photo prints. Legacybox helps you turn analog media into digital keepsakes like a thumb drive, DVD or cloud link so you can preserve and relive your favorite memories for generations to come.

Cuddle Clones turns your favorite buddy into a fun product like a plush stuffed animal, slippers, or keepsake. Each item, including the stuffed animals, is custom-made to match your pet: dogs, cats, even rabbits and horses! A portion of every purchase goes toward providing meals and medical care for shelter animals.

Piecework Puzzles creates visually stunning puzzles with titles like Smoke & Petals, Tchotchke, Life of the Party, Champagne Problems, Disco Queen, and Tutti-Frutti.

1000 piece puzzles – $36 and 500 piece – $26

10% of all profits of the Rise & Shine puzzle through May 15th go to Feeding America.

iGourmet has Martha Stewart gift baskets that are filled with high-quality food items and ingredients from Martha’s favorite purveyors, delivered right to your door. The Mother’s Day and Artisan baskets are brand new.

Blue Mercury has gifts like candles and diffusers from NEST and Lafco, sheet masks from Lune+Aster, conscious beauty collector’s sets and more to help mom relax and feel especially loved this year.

Personalized M&M’s – M&M’s is offering KTLA viewers 30 percent off today and tomorrow (May 4th-5th) using the code 30KTLA at checkout online. You can create a custom M&M’s blend of a single color or choose up the 3 colors for each box. Add fun clip-art like a vase of flowers, butterflies, or the words “Best Mom Ever.” The final touch? Decorate your candies with a meaningful photo of you and your mom.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 1, 2020.