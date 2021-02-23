Move Across California, Special Olympics Southern California

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach providing information about the new Special Olympics of Southern California fundraising event, Move Across California, a 1000 mile virtual interactive experience to reach one-of-a-kind virtual pit stops.

The new fundraiser has individuals and teams start at virtual pits stops in San Diego, move up the California coast to Sequoia National Park and then down the Los Angeles.

For more information, to register, to donate and more, check the website: sosc.org/MAC.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on February 23, 2021.