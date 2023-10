The Movember campaign raises awareness and funds for men’s physical and mental health with a facial hair-forward movement. The global network invites supporters to grow a “mo” (short for “mustache”), get mo-ving, or host a mo-ment this November. Movember’s U.S. fundraising director Brittany Veneris joined KTLA to discuss the annual event. Visit Movember.com to donate or participate.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 28, 2023.