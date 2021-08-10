Multi-talented actor Shane West talks about his restaurant and band Twilight Creeps

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Shane West is one busy man between acting , his restaurant in West Hollywood and his band Twilight Creeps.

The band will be performing at the OC County Fair on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News