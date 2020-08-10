Museum Monday: The Gamble House virtual tour

Gayle Anderson reports as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue, museum across the country are working on creative ways to supplement online learning for students and teachers and to keep the public and museum members engaged and interested in their venues as well as working to keep museum funding intact; Pasadena’s historic Gamble House is among the museums changing with the times.

In addition to the virtual tour, there are outdoor tours of the Gamble House property as well as neighborhood walking tours, around the historic Arroyo Terrace neighborhood, a National Register historic district that’s home to nine Greene & Greene houses as well as the works of other noted architects such as Myron Hunt, Edwin Bergstrom, Elmer Grey, and D. M. Renton. Among these are the personal residences of Myron Hunt and of Charles Greene, whose house evolved between 1902 and 1915 as his family grew and his design ideas matured. Also, the tour will visit the elegant Greene and Greene designed portals and gates of Westmoreland Place.

COVID-19 recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local mandates are followed closely. All guests are required to follow those protocols including: wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times (visitors under 2 years old are exempt); maintaining a six-foot social distance between yourself and others; and sanitizing hands frequently at available touch free hand sanitizer dispensers.

MUSEUM MONDAY!

Virtual Tour of The Gamble House, The Gamble House Outdoors and & The Greene & Greene Neighborhood Walking Tours

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle a at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com