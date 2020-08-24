Museum Monday: The new normal at the Aquarium of the Pacific & Harbor Breeze Cruises Whale Watching

Gayle Anderson reports as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue, museum across the country are working on creative ways to supplement online learning for students, parents and teachers as well as keeping museum funding intact; The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is among educational facilities changing with the times.

The aquarium’s indoor areas are temporarily closed, however the Aquarium of the Pacific is open with outdoor exhibits only in accordance with state health orders. Those exhibits include the Harbor Terrace (featuring the Moon Jelly Touch Lab and archerfish and mudskipper exhibits), Shark Lagoon (including touch pools), Lorikeet Forest, the Our Water Future exhibit, Southern California Steelhead Story, Molina Animal Care Center, June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the Ray Touch Pool (open for touch), and the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat. The outdoor gift store and some food service are open.

During this period, admission is reduced to $15 per person and coupons are not accepted. Those who have already purchased tickets to visit during this period may come at their reserved time and they will receive an additional ticket to return once the entire Aquarium is open, or visit the website or call (562)590-3100 to reserve a new time.

The Aquarium is limiting the number of visitors, requiring advance timed reservations, managing traffic flow to ensure social distancing, requiring face coverings for everyone age 2 and older and temperature checks for everyone, providing numerous hand-sanitizing stations, sanitizing surfaces constantly, and much more. Visit the Aquarium Safety page for complete details before visiting.

Also, the Aquarium of the Pacific’s “Aquarium Online Academy” offers both on-demand videos and activities for all ages and a schedule of interactive live programs with their educators, from virtual classroom sessions to Pacific Pals puppets. The page updates regularly with new content and live dates as they become available.​ Take a look at the current schedule.

MUSEUM MONDAY!

The NEW NORMAL at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Outdoor Areas Open

Aquarium Safety

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

MUSEUM MONDAY!

Aquarium Online Academy

On Demand Videos & Activities for All Ages Updated Regularly

Free Live Streaming Web Event!

Thursday, August 27th @ 7pm

Hope for Reefs: Advancing the Science of Coral Reef Restoration

Barry Shepherd, Senior Director of Steinhart Aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences & Co-Director of the academy’s Hope for Reefs Initiative.

562–590-3100

Also, Harbor Breeze Cruises continues its whale and dolphin watching cruises in conjunction with the Aquarium of the Pacific, according to Centers for Disease Control & Covid-19 protocols in place.

Location #1

Harbor Breeze Cruises Whale Watching

The NEW NORMAL at Harbor Breeze Cruises

Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 Protocols

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises Whale Watching

The NEW NORMAL at Harbor Breeze Cruises

Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 Protocols

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro, CA 90731

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com