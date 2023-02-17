The two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin joined us live ahead of their SoCal tour stop to share a special never before seen performance of “One Step.”

The classical hip-hop duo shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker what they are most excited about when it comes to touring and the incredible work they are doing with their non-profit. Their non-profit is Black Violin Foundation Inc. and to find out more information visit blackviolinfoundation.org.

For tickets to see them perform live on March 22, 2023, at the City National Grove of Anaheim visit blackviolin.net/shows.

Stay up to beat with Black Violin by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 17, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.