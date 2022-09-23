The legendary alternative rock band Pixies joined us live ahead of their two SoCal shows to share details on their newest album “Doggerel.”

This album marks the group’s eighth one and will be released on Sept. 30.

The band is set to perform at the House of Blues Anaheim on Oct. 2 and at The Wiltern on Oct. 3.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, they shared a special never before seen performance of their latest single “Vault of Heaven.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 23, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.