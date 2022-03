Rising country singer-songwriter Conner Smith joined KTLA live to share details on his new EP “Didn’t Go Too Far.”

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Conner performed his single “Learn From It.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 18, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.