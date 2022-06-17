Rising country singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders joined us live ahead of his SoCal show at the Peppermint Club to share details on his rise to fame and how TikTok played a major role.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Warren shared a special performance of his hit single “Ride The Lightning.”

His latest EP, “717 Tapes – EP Vol. 2” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Visit Warren’s website for tour tickets and more information. You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 17, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.