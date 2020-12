Iconic American toy brand, Fisher-Price has turned 90, and in celebration, it is opening the doors to a VIRTUAL Fisher-Price Toy Museum to celebrate the brand’s incredible legacy.

This first-of-its-kind virtual experience, which is on Instagram, enables visitors to relive their favorite toys through a curated exhibition. The museum also includes a digital gift shop that offers an assortment of apparel, accessories, housewares and more, featuring vintage imagery from Fisher-Price classic toys.