Musician John Tesh shares details on his upcoming concert experience

John Tesh talks about his popular radio show and why he thinks it resonates with listeners. He also talks about how beating cancer gave him a different perspective on life. Tesh will be doing a live event with a new band, where he will perform and talk about the power of healing.

You can see John Tesh perform his acclaimed “Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano” on a live, virtual VIP interactive concert on October 9 at 5p.m. You can get tickets at TeshTickets.com.

