Musician John Tesh shares details on his upcoming concert experience

Morning News

Monica Cooper

Posted: / Updated:

John Tesh talks about his popular radio show and why he thinks it resonates with listeners. He also talks about how beating cancer gave him a different perspective on life. Tesh will be doing a live event with a new band, where he will perform and talk about the power of healing.

You can see John Tesh perform his acclaimed “Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano” on a live, virtual VIP interactive concert on October 9 at 5p.m. You can get tickets at TeshTickets.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2021.

