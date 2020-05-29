1  of  2
Must-have mask prints for the summer with Sydne Summer

Face masks are the new fashion accessory. Style Expert Sydne Summer joined us live with the must-have mask prints to go with your summer wardrobe. Sydne has teamed up with a local LA brand Sunday Ritual to launch this face mask collaboration. The face masks are made locally in LA from upcycled fabric, designed by Sydne and all the proceeds go to Feeding America. For more info, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @SydneSummer.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 29, 2020.

