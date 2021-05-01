NAMI Westside hosts “Wellness Weekend” mental health awareness event

National alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles and Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. have partnered to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month with a Wellness Weekend event on the Santa Monica Promenade on May 1st and 2nd. NAMI Westside ambassador Britt Turpack and mindfulness coach Brenda Sarai Zuniga preview the event by sharing two techniques for coping with stressful moments. For more information on NAMI WLA’s Wellness Weekend, visit wellnessweekend.namila.org.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 1, 2021.