Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
Apple to pay up to $500 million settlement after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
Top Stories
Circulating undetected for weeks, coronavirus has left 6 dead in Washington state
O.C. Democratic Party headquarters in Orange vandalized with white nationalist propaganda
California voting changes raise concerns for Super Tuesday
Video
Which states are voting on Super Tuesday?
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Top Stories
NASA hiring new astronauts: How you can apply with NASA Astronaut Selection Manager Anne Roemer and Astronaut Jessica Watkins
Top Stories
Sustainable seafood with Chef Suzi
Video
‘Carol of the Bells’ documentary by Inclusion Films with Director Joey Travolta & Options for All President/CEO Ken Barnes
Video
Get into tip-top shape by Memorial Day weekend with P.volve’s ‘The Summit 60 Challenge’
Video
Healthy home products to save time, money and energy with home improvement/ lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Angela Martini, Former Miss Universe model/life coach | Spoken Dreams
Top Stories
Camera focus issues on the Samsung S20 Ultra | Rich on Tech
Breaking down coronavirus with New York Times reporter Denise Grady | The News Director’s Office
Selling houses and sobriety with Shelton Wilder | Keepin’ It Friel
Rapper Ice Cube reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV Schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job Openings
Internships
Terms of Use
Share Media With KTLA
Public File and EEO Help
Get a copy of a news story
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1
NASA hiring new astronauts: How you can apply with NASA Astronaut Selection Manager Anne Roemer and Astronaut Jessica Watkins
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 01:27 PM PST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 01:24 PM PST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
4 Social Workers Charged With Child Abuse in Torture Death of 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez: DA
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes for husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators
Video
Palmdale Parents Indicted on Murder, Torture Charges in Killing of 4-Year-Old Noah Cuatro: DA
Public Enemy parts ways with Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally in L.A.
Circulating undetected for weeks, coronavirus has left 6 dead in Washington state
Apple to pay up to $500 million settlement after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
Wuhan evacuee released from quarantine in Texas later tested positive for coronavirus
Latest News
Apple to pay up to $500 million settlement after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
Circulating undetected for weeks, coronavirus has left 6 dead in Washington state
O.C. Democratic Party headquarters in Orange vandalized with white nationalist propaganda
California voting changes raise concerns for Super Tuesday
Video
Which states are voting on Super Tuesday?
Supreme Court retreat from Roe vs. Wade could begin this week with Louisiana abortion case
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA