Head of The Azoff Restaurant Group Shelli Azoff and her daughter Allison Statter, CEO and Co-founder of Blended Strategy Group joined us live to discuss why they decided to wait until last week to reopen the iconic Nate’n Al’s. They are currently offering a reduced menu, curbside service and deliveries by their own staff. For more information on Nate’n Al’s, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 28, 2020.