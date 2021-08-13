Nathan Kress on ‘iCarly’ reboot and his new podcast

Nathan Kress talks about directing episodes on the “iCarly” reboot.
The show airs on Paramount + and his podcast titled “Radio Active Dads” is available on all major platforms.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 13, 2021.
