National Child Passenger Safety Week: What you should know

Gayle Anderson reports from Santa Ana, where Hyundai and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are providing child car seat checks. During the inspection, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls and proper fit of the seat for the child.

Families will receive a free replacement child car seat if needed.

The child car seat check events are open to the public; walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Families can register by calling 714-509-8887. The child must be present for the child car seat inspections.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elks Club in Santa Ana

1751 South Lyon Street

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital

17100 Euclid Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2021.