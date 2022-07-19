Gayle Anderson previews the return of the iconic Tail O’ The Pup Hot Dog stand at a new location. The preservation-minded 1933 Group has restored the historic 76-year-old street stand. Its new location is on Santa Monica Boulevard, at a location where the 60’s rock band The Doors recorded music including “L.A. Woman.”

Television producer, writer, historian, and the creator of Vintage Los Angeles, Alison Martino, has just finished writing the cover story about Tail O’ The Pup for the August issue of The Best of LA!

The reopening of Tail O’ The Pup is set to take place Wednesday, July 20, right in time for National Hot Dog Day, an informal holiday in the United States hosted by the North American Meat Institute and held on Capitol Hill. Although this date differs each year, it will generally take place on the third Wednesday in July, National Hot Dog Month.

New Location

Tail O’ The Pup

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

1933 Group

1933group.com

Alyison Martino

Vintage Los Angeles / VLA Home

National Hot Dog Day 2022

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 19, 2022.