Gayle Anderson reports during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

We learn about the life-saving work and the responsibilities of the dispatchers of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

To learn more about the department, visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on April 13, 2022.