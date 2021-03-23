National puppy day with animal trainer Brandon McMillan

As part of the Los Angeles Rams Women’s History Month celebration, the team will host a free, co-ed football camp for youth (grades 1-8) that celebrates women in sports and teaches the fundamentals of football. The three-day virtual camp will be led by LA-based female football coaches and players who will create 30-minute instructional videos that teach proper football techniques by position group and instill confidence in participants. LA Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development Johnathan Franklin and Cali War Women's Football Player LaCreisha Lane joined us live. For more info on the camp and how you can sign up, you can visit www.TheRams.com/virtualcamp. For more info on LaCreisha Lane, you can follow her on Instagram @armymodelchic or caliwar.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 22, 2021.