March 28 is Respect Your Cat Day.

It is an occasion established by NationalToday.com. It’s an opportunity to learn about cat care and to learn about the opportunities to adopt a kitten or a cat since the Spring season is when the cat population explodes.

spcaLA: Friends for Life has many kittens and cats needing forever homes. Adoptable cats can be seen on the spcala.com/adoptable website.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on March 28, 2022.