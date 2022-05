It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day and California Teacher of the Year Ms. Alondra Diaz will joined us on this National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Ms. Diaz is a third-grade teacher in the dual language immersion program at Ralph A. Gates Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Magnet Elementary, in Lake Forest.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2022.