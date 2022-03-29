Gayle Anderson reports live at the Vietnam War Memorial in Westminster for the observance of National Vietnam Veterans Day. The memorial was dedicated on April 27, 2003 at Sid Goldstein Freedom Park in Westminster, California.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 permanently designates March 29 observed as National Vietnam War Veterans Day because it was on this day in 1973 when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

According to the American War Library, more than an estimated 600,000 Vietnam era war veterans are alive today.

Due to the age of many Vietnam era veterans, between 55 and 97, many events across the country are virtual, including an event being held by the historic Hollywood Post 43 of the American Legion. There is a “Tribute to Vietnam Veterans” Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For information about participating virtually, join the Hollywood post43 website or call 213-282-6316.

Visit these important charities for serving Vietnam veterans we can assist.

Vietnam Vets of America Disabled American Veterans This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 29, 2022.