November is Native American Heritage Month.

Gayle Anderson learns the early results of the Native Americans with Diabetes Project. The non-project organization Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers healthy meals to people impacted by illness, initiated this project on Oct. 11, 2020.

The two-year study integrates nutrition, social needs, and tradition and measures how Project Angel Food’s Medically Tailored Meals, combined with counseling, and community can improve health outcomes and mental well-being of Indigenous People with Diabetes. This research is made possible with underwriting from Project Angel Food board member Runningbear Ramirez.

Native American Diabetes Project

Project Angel Food

213-764-4550

Email: nativedm@usc.edu

Also, Project Angel Food is having its Annual Pie Sale! Place your orders now for the non-profit organization’s famous Pumpkin Pie, Apple Crumble Pie, Skinny Apple Pie, as well the Project Angel Food Ginger Snap, Iced Lemon, and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Orders of 10 and more qualify for free delivery within ten miles.

The deadline for your pie orders is Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The deadline for pickup or delivery is Thursday, Nov. 17.

For more information, visit angelfood.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 1, 2022.