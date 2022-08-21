In the U.S., over 600 million shoes are disposed of each year, taking more than 80 years to decompose, while nearly 1 billion people worldwide lack adequate footwear.

She Angels Foundation is collecting shoes to help address the problem.

Robin Radin, KTLA Weekend Morning News executive producer and president of the She Angels Foundation advisory board, discussed the organization’s “Shoe Drive & a Cuppa Coffee” event in Valley Village.

Later, NCIS cast members Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen, along with executive producer Scott Williams, explained why they were inspired to donate.

The event aims to collect at least 2,500 pairs of gently worn shoes for donation through Sept. 10.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 21, 2022.