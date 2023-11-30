In KTLA’s new community segment, Neighbors in Need, we spend a day with a local charity to learn what it does, how it helps, and why it needs your support.

In this first chapter, Kacey Montoya and KTLA Weekend Morning Executive Producer Jake Burch volunteer at Project Angel Food.

Project Angel Food is an L.A. based non-profit that feeds medically-tailored meals to more than 2,500 critically-ill Angelenos a day. Not only does the charity cook those healthy meals, but volunteers deliver them to clients each week, some of whom get little to no social interaction other than that delivery.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of Project Angel Food,” says CEO Richard Ayoub. “It takes a lot of people power to make that happen. If you’d like to learn more about Project Angel food, donate or volunteer, click here.

And if you’d like to recommend a local charity you’d like to see featured, email us at Neighbors@ktla.com or use the #KTLANeighbors hashtag on social media.

