Founder and CEO of KiwiCo Sandra Oh Lin joined us live to talk about KiwiCo's hands-on steam projects and KiwiCo's virtual camps to keep kids minds active this summer. At KiwiCo, they believe that creative confidence helps kids think Big and act like creators and producers instead of just consumers.For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @KiwiCo_Inc

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 20, 2020.