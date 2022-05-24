It’s time to meet the newest members of the Aquarium of the Pacific family! Aquarist Rachel Munson from the Aquarium of the Pacific joined us live with some baby animals to give us a preview the new baby exhibit at the aquarium.

You can experience the heartwarming joy of baby animals like fuzzy sea otters, tiny cuttlefish that change color, miniature sea jellies and baby sharks through this new babies exhibition.

The new exhibit opens on Friday at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

For more information about the new babies exhibit, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.