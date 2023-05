Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for this summer’s live-action “Barbie” film.

Margot Robbie plays the world’s most famous doll opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken in Greta Gerwig’s comedic look at their perfect world.

The new trailer shows Barbie and Ken leaving the Barbie world for a “Real World” Los Angeles.

“Barbie” is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.