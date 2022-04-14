Summer is approaching and that means it’s time to bring out the BBQ.

Chef Kevin Bludso joined us live to talk about some of the dishes he’s cooking up at his own restaurant, Bludso’s Bar & Que.

Kevin also released a new cookbook that shares his recipes. In the book, he teaches you everything you need to know about BBQ: from choosing, seasoning and cleaning your pit to selecting your brisket, ribs and sausages, plus all the rubs and sauces you could need.

He also shares seventy-five recipes for main meats such as BBQ Lamb Leg, Spicy Curried Oxtails, Buffalo Rib Tips, Blackened Catfish and Grilled Mojo Shrimp Some of the sides he talks about are Creole Cabbage, Pinto Beans and Down Home Mac & Cheese.

For more information about Kevin’s restaurant and his new cookbook, be sure to visit his website, barandque.com, and follow him and his restaurant on Instagram.

Kevin Bludso on Instagram @kevinbludsobbq

Bludso’s Bar and Que on Instagram @bludsosbbq

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.