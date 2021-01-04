New book, ‘Eat Smarter’ helps reboot your metabolism and upgrade your brain

Nutritionist, researcher, and host of top-ranked podcast The Model Health Show, Shawn Stevenson joined us live to tell us about his new book Eat Smarter – Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life. This book draws on cutting-edge science to explain how the way you eat affects your metabolism, memory, sleep, and so much more. For more info, you can visit EatSmarterBook.com

The book is also available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 4, 2021.